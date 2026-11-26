LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Torey Alston scored 19 points, Blake Harper added 17 and Nyk Lewis hit a jumper in the paint with 2.2 seconds left to lift VCU to an 80-78 win over Washington in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational Wednesday night.

In the Rams’ previous three games, they had an overtime win over Santa Clara, an OT loss to Providence in this tournament then beat Colorado State Tuesday on a 45-foot, buzzer-beating bucket by Harper.

The Rams (5-2) constantly attacked the rim to counter a career night by Nikola Dzepina, a career 27% 3-point shooter who made 7 of 9 3-point attempts and scored 31 points for the Huskies (5-2).

Both teams shot 50% with the Huskies making 13 of 23 from the arc to 8 of 22 for the Rams. The Huskies outrebounded the Rams 33-23 but gave up 19 points off 17 turnovers.

The Huskies had led the entire second half and were up five when Harper made four free throws and Lewis added two to take a one-point lead with 24.4 seconds left. Ryan Beasley went of 1 of 2 to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining before the Rams called a timeout and got the winner from Lewis. Dzepina caught the long inbounds pass and his try from the arc hit the back of the rim.

Brandon Jennings and Ahmad Nowell added 13 points each for VCU.

LeJuan Watts, who got the start after leading rebounder Lathan Sommerville went into concussion protocol, added 17 points and nine rebounds for Washington.

Dzepina, a 6-foot-10 forward from Serbia, scored 16 points in the first half with the Huskies taking a 42-41 lead.

Up next

Washington: Home against Norfolk State on Sunday.

VCU: Home against Coppin State on Dec. 3.

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