BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — DJ Johnson scored 16 points as Montana State beat Northwest Indian 110-43 on Wednesday.

Johnson went 6 of 7 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (3-4). Cavin Holden shot 5 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Hale Hansen shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Keenan Kahoekapu led the way for the Eagles with eight points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press