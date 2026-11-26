LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Horner scored 22 points as Jacksonville State beat Pacific 83-76 on Wednesday.

Horner also added six assists for the Gamecocks (4-3). Jordan Stiemke added 19 points while going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Chris Lockett Jr. had 19 points and shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 11 from the line.

CJ Jones finished with 19 points and three steals for the Tigers (5-2). Jaion Pitt added 17 points and seven assists for Pacific. Adriel Nyorha also had 11 points.

Jacksonville State took the lead for good with 6:47 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Ethan Croley to make it a 66-65 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.