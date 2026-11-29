WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The past two months of lopsided wins had brought Wake Forest to this point, playing in a packed home stadium with a national spotlight locked on the eighth-ranked Demon Deacons in their unlikely chase of a College Football Playoff bid.

And when things got tight, they responded all the same — from the special-teams player making a momentum-seizing return to the star quarterback who helped the Demon Deacons stay on course.

Eli Potts returned Duke’s surprise onside kick for a 50-yard touchdown to start the second half, and Gio Lopez accounted for three scores as Wake Forest pulled away after halftime to beat instate rival Duke 31-7 on Saturday.

“It’s just good to remind what team football really looks like, what it’s going to take to win at a championship level,” said second-year coach Jake Dickert, who battled back tears at one point during his postgame news conference.

It was part of a big afternoon for the Demon Deacons (11-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 8 CFP), from hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay” to buzzing fans packing the stadium at an elite private university in central North Carolina with the smallest undergraduate enrollment (roughly 5,600) of any power conference school. They tied a program record for wins and will carry a nine-game winning streak into next week’s rematch with No. 4 Miami in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, a pairing determined last week.

Miami handed Wake Forest its only loss in September.

“I know this: We’ve got an opportunity to earn (a CFP bid) and not leave it up to anybody else,” Dickert said. “What else could you ask for?”

Lopez threw a perfect 27-yard scoring strike to a leaping Antonio Meeks at the near left pylon late in the first half for a 10-7 lead. Lopez struck again after Potts’ return by bulling his way across the goal line for a 4-yard TD that gave Wake Forest a 24-7 lead.

By the time Lopez struck with his second scoring throw midway through the fourth quarter, Wake Forest had gone from being locked in a first-half grind against Duke’s defense to adding another lopsided margin to what has become a two-month haul of them.

Nate Sheppard, Duke’s Heisman Trophy candidate at running back, ran for 72 yards and a second-quarter touchdown that handed Wake Forest its first deficit in seven weeks.

Duke (7-5, 4-5) seemingly had found a spark by replacing starting QB Walker Eget with mobile backup Dan Mahan on its second possession. But Wake Forest’s defense gradually asserted control, holding the Blue Devils to 128 total yards after the opening quarter. Duke coach Manny Diaz went back to Eget in the fourth quarter after Wake Forest had taken control.

Diaz said he thought the Blue Devils “battled them tooth and nail” through the first half.

“I think Wake Forest deserved to win the game,” Diaz said. “But in terms of the effort, the toughness, the physicality that we asked them to play with, I thought it was just really, really good football teams going after each other.”

The takeaway

Duke: The Blue Devils have lost three straight since a 7-2 start, the second being a home loss to Clemson in which the offense sputtered against the Tigers’ all-out effort to slow Sheppard. Sheppard entered the day leading the country in all-purpose yardage (167.1) and had nine catches for 75 yards, but his rushing total was his second-lowest of the season. This also marked the first time he didn’t have a 20-yard catch or run in a game this year.

Wake Forest: This was all about the CFP chase. The last seven wins in the eight-game streak had come in romps, notably with the Demon Deacons outscoring their last five opponents 181-7 in the first half. Things were tougher in the first half Saturday, but Wake Forest pounced when the opportunity arrived.

Potts’ game-turning return

Potts, a receiver who had previously played at Tulsa, doesn’t have an offensive touch this year. But he came through when Duke tried to steal a possession to start the second half.

Dickert said the Demon Deacons thought Diaz would be aggressive enough to try an onside kick at some point, so Potts was on alert. The ball bounced perfectly for him to snatch it and take off for the 17-7 lead.

“I knew it was going to come to me just based off what the kicker was doing,” Potts said. “Usually you’re not supposed to return, but I felt like once I got the ball, I had seen the hole, I was like, ‘You might as well try.’”

“It got everybody’s energy up, and everybody to just kind of relax,” Lopez said. “It was like, ‘OK, let’s just settle in and play our game.’”

Up next

Duke: The Blue Devils await their bowl destination.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons face the Hurricanes for the ACC title next Saturday.

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By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer