LOGAN, Utah (AP) — McCae Hillstead threw for 326 yards and a touchdown and Utah State beat Texas State 37-31 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Hillstead threw a deep pass to Garcia for a 50-yard gain as time expired in the first half but Texas State was called for a personal foul that moved the ball half the distance to the goal and gave Utah State an un-timed down from the 2. The Bobcats were called for pass interference before Garcia took a direct snap and ran up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown that gave the Aggies a 13-10 lead at halftime and Texas State trailed the rest of the way.

Texas State (7-5) had won three in a row and five of its last six.

Utah State (5-7) has won 12 of its last 14 games at Maverik Stadium.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, James Jennette had a strip-sack of Jackson and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown that made it 34-17.

Kian Afrookhteh made field goals of 23, 33 and 42 yards for the Aggies. Wide receiver Anthony Garcia each added a rushing touchdown and Kaina Watson finished with six receptions for 129 yards.

Brad Jackson was 27-of-44 passing for 394 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Bobcats. Beau Sparks had eight receptions for 143 yards an two TDs.

Hillstead hit Demick Starling for a 43-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter and four plays later Javen Jenkins scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown that made it a 10-point game.

Just after the halftime buzzer, a skirmish between broke out as the teams headed to their locker rooms.

Up next

Texas State: Awaits a bowl bid.

Utah State: Season complete.

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