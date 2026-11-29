HONOLULU (AP) — Sean Olvera-Harle kicked a 43-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, Bjorn Jurgensen was 34-of-50 passing for 288 yards and Hawaii beat Sacramento State 16-13 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

DeVon Rice had a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter for Hawaii (4-8).

Isaiah Ene had 70 yards rushing and a touchdown for Sacramento State (2-10).

Jurgensen threw a fourth-and-3 pass to Blaze Kamoku for a 4-yard gain and four plays later Cam Barfield’s 3-yard run converted another fourth down and eventually set up Olvera-Harle’s winner.

Olvera-Harle, who made a 25-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, made a 31-yarder that gave Hawaii a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Jamar Curtis returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards to the 15 but the Hornets settled for a 26-yard field goal by Grant Meadors that made it 13-all with 10:49 to play.

Ene scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown that capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive and gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead about 6 1/2 minutes into the game.

Meadors made a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter a missed a 31-yard attempt in the third.

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