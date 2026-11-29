WASHINGTON (AP) — Frederik Erichsen scored 22 points as Radford beat UMass-Lowell 76-69 on Sunday.

Erichsen shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Highlanders (4-5). Cameron Jackson scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added six rebounds. Warren Keel Jr. shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Victor Okojie led the way for the River Hawks (6-3) with 22 points and six rebounds. UMass-Lowell also got 16 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Walter. Jakai Newton finished with 10 points and two steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press