CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Bryanna Preston had a career-best 19 points and 10 assists for her second career double-double to help No. 6 Texas beat Southeast Missouri State 112-40 Sunday.

Breya Cunningham added 19 points and 11 rebounds while Madison Booker had 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Longhorns (8-0), who scored 100 points for the first time this season after reaching the century mark seven times last season.

The 72-point margin of victory for Texas is tied for the fifth-largest in program history as Texas also beat SEMO by 72 points in a 119-47 win in Austin on Nov. 10, 2024.

Cunningham and Booker combined for the first 12 points of the game as Texas led 30-11 after the first quarter and 57-20 at halftime.

Zya Vann scored 16 points and had four steals, Brihanna Crittendon scored 11, and Jayda Clark added 10 points and four steals as Texas hit 62.5% of its shots from the field while holding SEMO to just 27.1% shooting.

Dacarra Ward had 10 points for SEMO (4-7) who hosted an AP Top 25 opponent for the first time since hosting then No. 5 Louisville on Nov. 25, 2020.

Texas has won 30 straight non-conference games since dropping an 80-70 contest at Notre Dame on Dec. 5, 2024.

Up next

Texas: Hosts No. 3 Louisville Wednesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

SEMO: Hosts Southern Illinois Tuesday night.

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By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press