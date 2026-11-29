COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zaide Lowery scored 17 points, Landen Joseph added 15 and Dayton rallied in the second half to beat No. 24 Memphis 78-70 in a A10/American Showcase game on Sunday.

Grant Randall scored 14 points while Amael L’Etang had 10 points and seven rebounds for Dayton (4-4). The Flyers were 21 of 28 on free throws and made their last 15.

Dayton freshman Aiden Derkack, who came into the game leading the team in scoring at 15.6 points per game, scored nine.

Jayden Reid had 21 points for Memphis (6-2), which was 0 of 13 from the perimeter, ending its streak of 855 straight games dating back to 2001 in which it made a 3-pointer.

The Tigers were playing their fourth game in eight days after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis earlier in the week.

Memphis extended its lead to 44-37 five minutes into the second half before the Flyers took control with a 20-8 run that included five points each from Lowery and Jalen Haynes.

A 3-point play by Nemanja Popovic got Memphis within 59-58 with 3:44 remaining before Dayton scored seven straight points to put the game out of reach.

Memphis had a 34-24 lead with 2:46 remaining in the first half before Dayton closed the half with six straight points to get within four at halftime.

Up next

Memphis: Hosts Jackson State on Wednesday.

Dayton: Hosts Loyola Maryland on Wednesday.

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