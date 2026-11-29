BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jonathan Moss’ 36 points led Appalachian State past Dartmouth 85-84 in overtime on Sunday.

Moss made two free throws with two seconds left in overtime, giving the Mountaineers the win.

Moss shot 13 of 21 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Mountaineers (6-3). Ben Kopetzki shot 4 for 16, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Da’Mori Lytch had eight points and shot 2 of 7 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line.

Anton Strelnikov finished with 26 points for the Big Green (4-4). Ernas Valauskas added 19 points for Dartmouth. Cam Hiatt finished with 10 points.

Valauskas made a 3-pointer to tie it at the end of regulation and his 3-pointer in the waning seconds of overtime gave Dartmouth a one-point lead prior to Moss making the winning free throws.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press