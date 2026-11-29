NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Krystian Lewis scored 26 points as Tulane beat UL Monroe 88-68 on Sunday.

Lewis also contributed five assists for the Green Wave (3-5). Tyler Ringgold scored 17 points while going 7 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). T.J. Nadeau shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Dayjaun Anderson led the way for the Warhawks (2-8) with 16 points, two steals and two blocks. UL Monroe also got 11 points from Ziyade Ndancky. Quaran McPherson also had 11 points and three steals.

Tulane took the lead with 16:04 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Nadeau led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-26 at the break. Lewis scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press