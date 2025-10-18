Kevin Jennings throws 2 TD passes as SMU avenges ACC title game loss to Clemson, 35-24

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Johnson Jr. put the game away with a late 6-yard scoring run and SMU defeated Clemson 35-24 on Saturday to avenge last year’s heartbreaking loss in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Jordan Hudson finished with seven catches for 131 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs (5-2, 3-0 ACC), who’ve won three straight.

Clemson played without first-team Preseason All-American quarterback Cade Klubnik, who sat out with ankle injury. Christopher Vizzina made his first start for the Tigers (3-4, 2-3) and completed 29 of 42 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns, including two to T.J. Moore.

Moore had five catches for 124 yards, including a one-hand snag on a 62-yard touchdown reception.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee called it a “big win for our program” considering Clemson has won eight of the last 10 ACC championships.

Lashlee spoke to his players this past week about the power of confidence.

“We talked about believe, just believe — believe in yourself, believe in each other, the guys around you and, I mean this in the right way, believe you’re the better team,” Lashlee said. “There’s so many powerful things you can do if you believe, but you got to believe it first.”

It’s the first time Clemson has lost five straight games to Power Conference teams since 1970-71.

“It’s jarring, and it’s disappointing,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “We have to get better.”

Clemson beat SMU 34-31 last December for the ACC title on a walk-off field goal, and this game provided similar drama.

SMU led 29-17 in the fourth quarter when Clemson’s Ricardo Jones intercepted Jennings near midfield with 10 minutes remaining.

Facing a fourth-and-21, Vizzina found a leaping Tristan Smith for a 23-yard touchdown strike between two defenders to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 29-24 with 6:44 left, pumping new life into the home crowd.

But SMU drew a crucial pass interference penalty on a fourth-and-3 at the Clemson 39 to move the chains on the ensuing possession and Jennings followed with a 26-yard strike along the right sideline to Hudson on third-and-10. With Clemson needing a defensive stop to force a field goal and keep it a one-possession game, Johnson plowed into the end zone, carrying players with him, with 1:03 left to seal the victory.

SMU outgained Clemson 139-35 on the ground.

“They have won a lot of championships in the ACC,” Hudson said. “We are trying to get on that level. So we just put our head down all week and worked hard.”

After Clemson cut the lead to 16-14 in the third quarter, SMU answered with a pair of 75-yard scoring drives on its next two possessions to take a 29-17 lead as McFall took a pitchout and raced 35 yards around right end untouched to the end zone and tight end Matthew Hibner hauled in a one-handed grab on a crossing route for a walk-in 22-yard TD.

Klubnik’s absence

Swinney said Klubnik did “everything he could” to get ready to play, but simply couldn’t push off his foot.

Swinney praised the play of Vizzina.

“He got better and better as the game went on,” Swinney said. “He’s not played any game-on-the-line meaningful plays, so that was a positive. He hung in there and competed.”

Swinney said he hopes to have Klubnik back after the bye week to face Duke.

The Takeaway

SMU: Aside from his one interception, Jennings was on target for most the game and made several quality decisions in the pocket for SMU, which remained in the hunt to reach another ACC title game. “Our quarterback has been a stud, and we’ve known that for the last 2 1/2 years,” Lashlee said.

Clemson: It was tough sledding for most of the game on the ground for the Tigers, with Adam Randall limited to 29 yards rushing on 10 carries. Clemson had just 35 yards rushing on 30 carries. “That was incredibly disappointing,” Swinney said.

Injuries

Swinney said that wide receiver Bryant Wesco was taken to the hospital after he appeared to land on his head/neck area. Swinney called it a “serious” injury and asked for prayers for Wesco after the game. Clemson starting left guard Collin Sadler was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after having his leg put in an air cast, but Swinney said the leg is not broken.

Up Next

SMU: Saturday at Wake Forest.

Clemson: Hosts Duke on Nov. 1.

