Sevilla leads UC Davis against Portland after 26-point showing

By AP News

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Portland Pilots (2-0)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays Portland after Connor Sevilla scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 80-68 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

Portland finished 9-7 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Pilots averaged 15.5 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

UC Davis finished 15-17 overall with a 7-10 record on the road last season. The Aggies shot 41.3% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

