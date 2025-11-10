Lewis leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Ohio after 28-point game

Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Ohio after Mikey Lewis scored 28 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 87-66 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 29-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Gaels averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from deep.

Ohio went 10-9 in MAC games and 3-10 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press