Lewis leads Saint Mary’s (CA) against Ohio after 28-point game

By AP News

Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Ohio after Mikey Lewis scored 28 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 87-66 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 29-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Gaels averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from deep.

Ohio went 10-9 in MAC games and 3-10 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 79.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

