Alcorn State visits Maryland on 3-game road skid

Alcorn State Braves (0-3) at Maryland Terrapins (1-1)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Braves face Maryland.

Maryland finished 17-2 at home a season ago while going 27-9 overall. The Terrapins allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.

Alcorn State went 11-21 overall last season while going 5-17 on the road. The Braves averaged 65.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press