Memphis visits South Alabama for non-conference showdown

By AP News

Memphis Tigers (1-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (2-0)

Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits South Alabama for a non-conference matchup.

South Alabama finished 6-24 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Jaguars averaged 62.6 points per game while shooting 38.4% from the field and 28.2% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis went 5-14 in AAC play and 1-13 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 68.9 points per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 35.2% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

