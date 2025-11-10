Skip to main content
Miami (FL) hosts Stetson after Phillips’ 22-point game

By AP News

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -31.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits Miami (FL) after Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 22 points in Stetson’s 106-77 victory over the Fort Lauderdale Eagles.

Miami (FL) finished 7-24 overall a season ago while going 7-10 at home. The Hurricanes averaged 74.0 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Stetson went 6-13 in ASUN action and 3-11 on the road last season. The Hatters averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 14.1 on free throws and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

