Norfolk State visits Old Dominion following Shaw’s 22-point game

By AP News

Norfolk State Spartans (2-1) at Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1)

Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Norfolk State after Ketron Shaw scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 93-53 victory over the Randolph WildCats.

Old Dominion finished 15-20 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Monarchs averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second-chance points and 5.8 bench points last season.

Norfolk State went 8-9 on the road and 24-11 overall last season. The Spartans averaged 77.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

