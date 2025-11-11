Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Marquette Golden Eagles to host Little Rock Trojans Wednesday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Marquette Golden Eagles (2-1)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette squares off against Little Rock.

Marquette finished 23-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 9.0 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.0 turnovers per game last season.

Little Rock finished 13-9 in OVC play and 9-7 on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 9.0 steals, 5.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.