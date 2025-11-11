Skip to main content
Providence takes on Pennsylvania after Edwards’ 28-point showing

By AP News

Pennsylvania Quakers (1-1) at Providence Friars (1-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -19.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Pennsylvania after Jason Edwards scored 28 points in Providence’s 107-101 overtime loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Providence finished 12-20 overall last season while going 10-6 at home. The Friars averaged 12.9 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

Pennsylvania finished 8-19 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Quakers allowed opponents to score 77.4 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

