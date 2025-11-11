Skip to main content
No. 13 Ole Miss hosts Southern following McMahon’s 20-point showing

By AP News

Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Ole Miss Rebels (2-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Ole Miss hosts Southern after Cotie McMahon scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 84-45 win against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

Ole Miss went 22-11 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Rebels averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 15 from beyond the arc.

Southern finished 21-15 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 10.9 steals, 2.9 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

