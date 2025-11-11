Davis leads CSU Northridge against North Dakota State after 25-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-1) at North Dakota State Bison (0-2)

Fargo, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits North Dakota State after Josiah Davis scored 25 points in CSU Northridge’s 93-85 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

North Dakota State finished 21-11 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bison averaged 3.7 steals, 1.8 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

CSU Northridge went 14-7 in Big West play and 10-7 on the road a season ago. The Matadors allowed opponents to score 72.9 points per game and shot 40.4% from the field last season.

By The Associated Press