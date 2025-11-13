MiLaysia Fulwiley scores 22, No. 5 LSU women beat Charlotte 117-59

Skip to main content
By AP News
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 22 points to lead seven Tigers in double figures and No. 5 LSU surpassed 100 points for the fourth straight game in a 117-59 victory over Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (4-0), who are averaging 114.5 points with a victory margin of 59.5 per game, are one shy of the school record of consecutive 100-point games. The 2022-23 national championship squad opened the season with five straight 100-point performances.

Mikaylah Williams had 18 points, Flau’Jae Johnson 16 and Amiya Joiner 15. Kate Koval, Grace Knox and ZaKiyah Johnson contributed 10 each.

Charlotte (2-2) was led by Princess Anderson, who scored 27 points.

The 49ers were relatively competitive in the game’s first five minutes, trailing 17-10. But when LSU coach Kim Mulkey replaced her entire starting five during a media timeout with 4:41 left in the first quarter, Fulwiley came off the bench and immediately got busy.

In a 19-2 Tigers’ run to close the first quarter with a 36-12 lead, she hit the first two of her five 3-pointers and got an old-fashioned three-point play with a sweeping one-hand drive and a free throw.

Fulwiley hit 3 of 5 3’s in the second quarter, including a buzzer-beater as the first half ended for a 62-17 LSU lead. The Tigers, who have yet to trail in a game this season, outscored the 49ers 26-5 in the period as Charlotte went 0 for 17 from the field (including 0 of 13 3-pointers).

Up next

Charlotte: The 49ers play Saturday at Cal.

LSU: The Tigers visit Tulane on Monday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

