Loyola Marymount Lions face the Troy Trojans on 4-game win streak

By AP News

Troy Trojans (3-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-0)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Troy.

Loyola Marymount went 11-6 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Lions averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.4% from behind the arc last season.

Troy finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 9-6 on the road. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 65.7 points per game and shot 40.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

