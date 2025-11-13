San Jose State faces No. 17 Michigan State following Garland’s 30-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (0-2) at Michigan State Spartans (2-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -24.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on No. 17 Michigan State after Colby Garland’s 30-point showing in San Jose State’s 85-74 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

Michigan State finished 30-7 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Michigan State Spartans averaged 16.5 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

San Jose State went 15-20 overall with a 3-9 record on the road last season. The San Jose State Spartans averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press