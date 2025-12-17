Skip to main content
Ruedinger leads Green Bay against UCSB after 20-point game

By AP News

UCSB Gauchos (8-3, 2-0 Big West) at Green Bay Phoenix (5-7, 1-2 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts UCSB after Preston Ruedinger scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 85-75 victory over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Phoenix have gone 2-1 at home. Green Bay is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Gauchos are 1-1 in road games. UCSB is fourth in the Big West scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Green Bay’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UCSB allows. UCSB averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Green Bay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ O’Hara is shooting 60.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Phoenix. Ruedinger is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.6 points for the Gauchos. Colin Smith is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

