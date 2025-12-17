Skip to main content
Rohosy and Stanford host UT Arlington

By AP News

UT Arlington Mavericks (7-3) at Stanford Cardinal (8-2)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays UT Arlington after AJ Rohosy scored 20 points in Stanford’s 86-82 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cardinal are 5-2 in home games. Stanford is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks have gone 3-2 away from home. UT Arlington averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Stanford makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). UT Arlington averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benny Gealer is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals. Ebuka Okorie is shooting 43.6% and averaging 21.0 points.

Raysean Seamster is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

