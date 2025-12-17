Pepperdine plays Long Beach State following Clark’s 25-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (4-7) at Long Beach State Beach (2-9, 0-2 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on Long Beach State after Aaron Clark scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 70-62 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Beach have gone 2-3 in home games. Long Beach State is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Waves are 1-2 on the road. Pepperdine has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

Long Beach State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 73.3 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 78.2 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sykes is averaging 17.1 points for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press