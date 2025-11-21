Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lawrence, Frager fuel unbeaten Nebraska past New Mexico 84–72

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jamarques Lawrence scored 21 points, Rienk Mast added 17, and Nebraska stayed unbeaten with an 84–72 win over New Mexico on Friday night.

Mast went 6-for-12 from the field and 4 of 5 at the line while adding four rebounds and two assists for the Cornhuskers (5–0). Lawrence hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and reserve wing Braden Frager poured in 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including four 3s, to anchor a 27-point bench showing.

Nebraska led 43–25 at halftime behind nine made 3-pointers and crisp ball movement. New Mexico (3–2) surged early in the second half as Antonio Chol and Jake Hall combined for four 3s, and a Luke Haupt corner triple cut the margin to 51–47 with 12:31 left.

The Huskers steadied themselves with a 10–4 stretch. Lawrence buried a right-wing 3 and Mast scored inside to regain control. Sandfort’s layup and 3, followed by two Frager buckets and a Mast jumper stretched it to 71–58 and effectively shut the door.

Hall led the Lobos with 20 points and six 3-pointers. Chol scored 12, and Buljan added 11 points and seven rebounds for a New Mexico group that shot 13 of 44 from deep. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.