Air Force hosts Collins and Utah State

Utah State Aggies (12-1, 3-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-11, 0-3 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Air Force after Michael Collins Jr. scored 23 points in Utah State’s 96-78 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Falcons have gone 3-6 at home. Air Force allows 73.2 points and has been outscored by 10.3 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State averages 85.6 points while outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game.

Air Force makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Utah State scores 12.4 more points per game (85.6) than Air Force allows to opponents (73.2).

The Falcons and Aggies match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Robinson is averaging 9.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. Lucas Hobin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collins is shooting 56.7% and averaging 20.2 points for the Aggies. Kolby King is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

By The Associated Press