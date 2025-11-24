Skip to main content
Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off against the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks

By AP News

Kansas Jayhawks (3-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1)

Las Vegas; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on No. 24 Kansas at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fighting Irish have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Notre Dame averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jayhawks are 3-2 in non-conference play. Kansas scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Kansas allows. Kansas scores 9.8 more points per game (77.4) than Notre Dame gives up (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 54.5%.

Kohl Rosario averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Flory Bidunga is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

