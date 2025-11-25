Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
41.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Bradley Braves and the UCSD Tritons play in Orlando, Florida

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UCSD Tritons (5-0) vs. Bradley Braves (3-3)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Bradley square off at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Braves are 3-3 in non-conference play. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Montana Wheeler averaging 4.3.

The Tritons are 5-0 in non-conference play. UCSD is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

Bradley makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UCSD has shot at a 52.4% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 10.7 points.

Alex Chaikin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Leo Beath is averaging 19.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.