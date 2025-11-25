Skip to main content
AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 1 UConn’s Azzi Fudd

By AP News
The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 3 of the season:

Azzi Fudd, UConn

The graduate guard averaged 27.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 58% from the field in wins over No. 6 Michigan and Utah last week. She had a season-high 31 points against the Wolverines, including scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter. Fudd also hit four free throws down the stretch to secure the 72-69 victory.

Runner-up

Nunu Agara, Stanford. The junior forward averaged a double-double with 20 points 10 rebounds in the Cardinal’s two victories. She had 24 points, going 10 of 10 from the field against Lehigh and then followed that up with a career-best 16 rebound effort against UC Davis.

Honorable mention

Aaliyah Collins, High Point, Clara Strack, No. 16 Kentucky, Syla Swords, No. 6 Michigan.

Keep an eye on

Richmond forward Maggie Doogan led the Spiders to two strong wins, including a come-from-behind victory over Navy where she had 17 points. She nearly had a triple-double against Temple with 31 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists while hitting six 3-pointers.

By The Associated Press

