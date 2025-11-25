Texas names UCLA’s Margueritte its head coach for women’s soccer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Margueritte Bates, who led UCLA to the NCAA women’s soccer national championship in 2022, was named head coach at Texas on Tuesday.

Bates was the first rookie head coach to win the women’s soccer national title. She compiled a 67-13-9 record over four seasons at UCLA, leading the Bruins to a pair of Pac-12 championships and four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Bates replaces Ange Kelly, who was fired Monday. Kelly won three conference titles in 14 years at Texas, including the school’s first Southeastern Conference title in 2024, but struggled to deliver consistent postseason success. Under Kelly, Texas’ best NCAA Tournament finishes were two Sweet 16 appearances in 2017 and 2023.

