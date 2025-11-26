Skip to main content
Northern Kentucky faces Wofford, looks for 4th straight victory

By AP News

Wofford Terriers (4-2) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-2)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Wofford.

The Norse have gone 3-0 at home. Northern Kentucky scores 86.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Terriers are 1-2 on the road. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon allowing 76.7 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

Northern Kentucky averages 86.3 points, 9.6 more per game than the 76.7 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Northern Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Norse. Donovan Oday is averaging 16.7 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 59.3%.

Nils Machowski is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11.8 points. Kahmare Holmes is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

