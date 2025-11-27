Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
39.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brown leads Portland State against San Jose State after 26-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Jose State Spartans (0-4) at Portland State Vikings (1-4)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces San Jose State after Kyleigh Brown scored 26 points in Portland State’s 71-63 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Vikings are 1-0 in home games. Portland State is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

San Jose State finished 3-16 in MWC play and 2-10 on the road last season. The Spartans shot 39.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.