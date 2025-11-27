Brown leads Portland State against San Jose State after 26-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (0-4) at Portland State Vikings (1-4)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces San Jose State after Kyleigh Brown scored 26 points in Portland State’s 71-63 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Vikings are 1-0 in home games. Portland State is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

San Jose State finished 3-16 in MWC play and 2-10 on the road last season. The Spartans shot 39.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press