Wynn leads UC Irvine against Wichita State after 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (1-5) at UC Irvine Anteaters (4-2)

Irvine, California; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Wichita State after Jada Wynn scored 20 points in UC Irvine’s 63-55 win over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Anteaters have gone 2-0 in home games. UC Irvine ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Wynn leads the Anteaters with 9.3 boards.

The Shockers have gone 0-1 away from home. Wichita State is ninth in the AAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaida McDonald averaging 3.8.

UC Irvine scores 68.3 points, 7.5 more per game than the 60.8 Wichita State allows. Wichita State has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 35.3% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauryn Madsen is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 9.2 points. Wynn is shooting 32.8% and averaging 14.8 points.

Jaila Harding is averaging 12.5 points for the Shockers. Abby Cater is averaging 11.5 points and 2.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press