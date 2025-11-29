San Diego Toreros and the Little Rock Trojans meet in Tempe, Arizona

Little Rock Trojans (1-4) vs. San Diego Toreros (2-4)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock and San Diego square off at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The Toreros have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. San Diego has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans are 1-4 in non-conference play. Little Rock is sixth in the OVC with 12.0 assists per game led by Alaina Payne averaging 3.0.

San Diego is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 39.7% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Owens averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Kylie Ray is shooting 33.8% and averaging 16.8 points.

Jordan Holman averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Brenna Burk is averaging 6.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press