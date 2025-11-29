Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
40.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

San Diego Toreros and the Little Rock Trojans meet in Tempe, Arizona

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Little Rock Trojans (1-4) vs. San Diego Toreros (2-4)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock and San Diego square off at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The Toreros have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. San Diego has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans are 1-4 in non-conference play. Little Rock is sixth in the OVC with 12.0 assists per game led by Alaina Payne averaging 3.0.

San Diego is shooting 34.7% from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 39.7% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Owens averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Kylie Ray is shooting 33.8% and averaging 16.8 points.

Jordan Holman averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Brenna Burk is averaging 6.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.