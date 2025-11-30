Thomas runs for 4 TDs, UNLV beats Nevada 42-17 to clinch share of MWC regular-season title

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jai’Den Thomas had 103 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 11 carries Saturday night to help UNLV beat Nevada 42-17 and clinch a share of the Mountain West Conference regular-season title.

UNLV (10-2, 6-2) is tied atop the conference with New Mexico, San Diego State and Boise State. A composite average of computer metrics will be used to determine which two of the programs will play in the MWC championship game on Friday. The participating teams and location will be announced Sunday morning by the conference.

The Rebels, who beat California 24-13 in the 2024 LA Bowl on Dec. 18 to finish 11-3, have won double-digit games for just the fourth time and have 10-plus wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

UNLV’s Anthony Colandrea was 15-of-22 passing for 270 yards but threw three interceptions. The 6-foot junior threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Troy Omeire early in the second quarter and scored on an 17-yard run three minutes later.

Thomas opened the scoring with 17-yard scoring run less than four minutes into the game and added rushing TDs of 18, 4 and 1 yard.

Caleb Ramseur had 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries for the Wolfpack.

Nevada (3-9, 2-6) had won back-to-back games following seven consecutive losses.

