Saint Francis (PA) plays Xavier on 5-game road skid

By AP News

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-6) at Xavier Musketeers (5-3)

Cincinnati; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hits the road against Xavier looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Musketeers have gone 4-1 in home games. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Filip Borovicanin averaging 6.0.

The Red Flash are 0-3 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) is ninth in the NEC allowing 83.9 points while holding opponents to 48.6% shooting.

Xavier is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Xavier gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Milicevic averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Tre Carroll is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.3 points.

Skylar Wicks averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 19.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Zion Russell is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

