Heidbreder and Fresno State host CSU Bakersfield

By AP News

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-4) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2)

Fresno, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces CSU Bakersfield after Jake Heidbreder scored 27 points in Fresno State’s 76-53 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Fresno State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners are 0-4 on the road. CSU Bakersfield ranks second in the Big West with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ron Jessamy averaging 2.9.

Fresno State makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than CSU Bakersfield has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Fresno State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heidbreder is scoring 20.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Zaon Collins is averaging 14.6 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 58.1%.

Dailin Smith is averaging 15.6 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 14.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

