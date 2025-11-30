No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana match up in the Big Ten Championship

No. 2 Indiana (12-0) vs. No. 1 Ohio State (12-0), Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Ohio State by 6. Against the spread: Ohio State 9-2, Indiana 7-5.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 438.5 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 267 yards per game (26th)

Rushing: 171.5 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 37 points per game (13th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 203 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 121.3 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 81.7 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 7.8 points per game (1st)

Indiana Offense

Overall: 483.8 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 254.1 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 229.8 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 44.3 points per game (2nd)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 251.8 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 172.5 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 79.3 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 10.9 points per game (2nd)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Ohio State ranks 2nd in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 27.3% of the time. Indiana ranks 4th, allowing a 27.7% third down conversion rate.

Indiana leads the FBS with a +17 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Ohio State is 24th in the FBS averaging 42 penalty yards per game, and Indiana ranks 3rd with a 26.8-yard average.

Indiana is 17th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 91.8% of trips.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Ohio State is 3rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:56, while Indiana’s 7th-ranked average is 33:40.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 3,065 yards, 30 TDs, 5 INTs, 78.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 952 yards on 151 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 942 yards on 72 catches, 11 TDs

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 2,758 yards, 32 TDs, 5 INTs, 72.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 866 yards on 163 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 828 yards on 59 catches, 11 TDs

Last game

Ohio State won 27-9 over Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 29. Sayin led Ohio State with 233 yards on 19-of-26 passing (73.1%) for three touchdowns and one interception. Jackson carried the ball 22 times for 117 yards, adding four receptions for 49 yards. Carnell Tate had five receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Indiana won 56-3 over Purdue on Friday, Nov. 28. Mendoza threw for 117 yards on 8-of-15 attempts (53.3%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 27 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hemby carried the ball 12 times for 152 yards and scored one touchdown. Davion Chandler put up 65 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

By The Associated Press