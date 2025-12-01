Arkansas State hosts UT Arlington following overtime win against North Dakota State

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts UT Arlington after the Red Wolves took down the North Dakota State Bison 85-80 in overtime.

The Red Wolves are 3-0 in home games. Arkansas State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 2-1 in road games. UT Arlington is second in the WAC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Arkansas State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 4.0 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Caldwell is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Red Wolves. Christian Harmon is averaging 9.9 points.

Marcell McCreary is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals. Raysean Seamster is averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press