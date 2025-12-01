Skip to main content
Arkansas State hosts UT Arlington following overtime win against North Dakota State

By AP News

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts UT Arlington after the Red Wolves took down the North Dakota State Bison 85-80 in overtime.

The Red Wolves are 3-0 in home games. Arkansas State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 2-1 in road games. UT Arlington is second in the WAC scoring 77.8 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Arkansas State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 4.0 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 46.2% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Caldwell is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Red Wolves. Christian Harmon is averaging 9.9 points.

Marcell McCreary is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals. Raysean Seamster is averaging 17 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

