Hubbard leads Abilene Christian against Pepperdine after 25-point performance

By AP News

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-3) at Pepperdine Waves (3-5)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Pepperdine after Bradyn Hubbard scored 25 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-55 victory over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

The Waves are 3-2 in home games. Pepperdine is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. Abilene Christian is third in the WAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Scott averaging 2.1.

Pepperdine scores 77.1 points, 11.5 more per game than the 65.6 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clark is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 42.7%.

Hubbard is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Yaniel Rivera is averaging 8.7 points and 1.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

