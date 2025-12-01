Stonehill faces Bryant on 5-game road slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-7) at Bryant Bulldogs (2-6)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill will try to break its five-game road skid when the Skyhawks visit Bryant.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. Bryant has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

The Skyhawks are 0-5 on the road. Stonehill has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bryant scores 61.6 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 68.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 70.8 Bryant allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timofei Rudovskii is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ty Tabales is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Hermann Koffi is averaging 15.8 points for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press