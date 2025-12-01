East Tennessee State visits Dayton following Smith’s 28-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-1) at Dayton Flyers (6-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State takes on Dayton after Jaylen Smith scored 28 points in East Tennessee State’s 80-57 victory over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Flyers have gone 4-0 at home. Dayton averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 1-1 on the road. East Tennessee State is the leader in the SoCon allowing only 61.3 points per game while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Dayton’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 11.5 more points per game (81.9) than Dayton gives up (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Brian Taylor II is shooting 52.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Buccaneers. Cam Morris III is averaging 14.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press