Jones leads Wagner against Maryland

By AP News

Wagner Seahawks (1-5) at Maryland Terrapins (5-3)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Maryland after Nick Jones scored 35 points in Wagner’s 103-101 overtime win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Terrapins are 2-1 in home games. Maryland allows 79.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Seahawks are 1-5 on the road. Wagner is third in the NEC scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Maryland is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner averages 74.0 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 79.9 Maryland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pharrel Payne is shooting 62.9% and averaging 17.3 points for the Terrapins. David Coit is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Eduardo Placer averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 16.7 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

