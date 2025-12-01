Jones leads Wagner against Maryland

Wagner Seahawks (1-5) at Maryland Terrapins (5-3)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner faces Maryland after Nick Jones scored 35 points in Wagner’s 103-101 overtime win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Terrapins are 2-1 in home games. Maryland allows 79.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Seahawks are 1-5 on the road. Wagner is third in the NEC scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Maryland is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner averages 74.0 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 79.9 Maryland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pharrel Payne is shooting 62.9% and averaging 17.3 points for the Terrapins. David Coit is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Eduardo Placer averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 16.7 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press