Johnson, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors host the UC Davis Aggies

UC Davis Aggies (5-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-2)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaac Johnson and Hawaii host Niko Rocak and UC Davis in Big West action.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-1 at home. Hawaii ranks second in the Big West in team defense, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Aggies are 1-2 on the road. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Hawaii’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Hawaii gives up.

The Rainbow Warriors and Aggies square off Friday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 43.6%.

Connor Sevilla averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Nils Cooper is averaging 17.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

By The Associated Press