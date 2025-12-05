Holy Cross faces Fordham, looks to end road slide

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-6) at Fordham Rams (6-3)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will attempt to end its five-game road slide when the Crusaders face Fordham.

The Rams are 4-1 on their home court. Fordham is the A-10 leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rikus Schulte averaging 3.2.

The Crusaders are 0-5 in road games. Holy Cross is fifth in the Patriot League giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Fordham’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Fordham gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Rams. Marcus Greene is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Boston is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press