Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Holy Cross faces Fordham, looks to end road slide

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-6) at Fordham Rams (6-3)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross will attempt to end its five-game road slide when the Crusaders face Fordham.

The Rams are 4-1 on their home court. Fordham is the A-10 leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Rikus Schulte averaging 3.2.

The Crusaders are 0-5 in road games. Holy Cross is fifth in the Patriot League giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Fordham’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Fordham gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Rams. Marcus Greene is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Boston is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.