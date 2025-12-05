Skip to main content
No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Fresno State Bulldogs

By AP News

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-3) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2)

North Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Arkansas takes on Fresno State in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are 6-2 in non-conference play. Arkansas scores 88.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-3 in non-conference play. Fresno State is eighth in the MWC scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Arkansas makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Fresno State averages 77.3 points per game, 4.7 more than the 72.6 Arkansas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meleek Thomas is scoring 17.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Razorbacks. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6%.

Jake Heidbreder is averaging 20 points for the Bulldogs. Zaon Collins is averaging 14.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

